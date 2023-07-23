UPDATED, Monday, 8.15am:
Two people were transported to hospital with upper body injuries after a collision at a major Warrnambool intersection on Sunday evening.
The collision at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Mahoneys Road happened about 5.45pm.
A man in his 30s was driving a red utility which was involved in a collision with a woman in her 70s driving a four-wheel-drive.
It's believed one of the vehicles went through a red light at the intersection and police will consider issuing a penalty notice.
The fine will be $483 and three demerit points.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to a collision in Warrnambool about 5,45pm on Sunday.
A man in his 30s suffered upper body injuries and was transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition.
A woman in her 70s also received upper body injuries and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Neither driver suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police requested that all drivers obey traffic lights and road rules.
There have been 12 people die on south-west roads this year, well up on the 10-year average.
Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car collision in Raglan Parade, Warrnambool on Sunday evening.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said one of the drivers was trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency services personnel.
"The call came in at 5.48pm and FRV was on the scene by 5.53pm," the spokesman said.
The collision happened at the corner of Horne Road and Raglan Parade on the eastern outskirts of Warrnambool. Neither the FRV nor Warrnambool Police could provide any information about how the crash had happened.
The two drivers, a man and a woman, were the only victims, one was believed to be in their 30s while the other was in their 70s.
The FRV spokesman said two FRV trucks were on scene, along with a CFA truck and the Warrnambool SES, as well as local police. The victims were treated by ambulance and taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"FRV remained on the scene until the two cars were removed and the scene was declared safe at 7.06pm," he said.
Two people are injured and one is trapped in their vehicle after a two-car collision in Raglan Parade, Warrnambool on Sunday evening.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said the crash happened at about 5.45pm and details were still coming to light. The victims were believed to be a woman and a man, one in their 30s and another in their 70s.
One of the victims was trapped in their car and a specialist road rescue crew was on the way. Fire Rescue Victoria was on the scene and ambulances had been called for the two victims.
