LEADING Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde just failed to make a clean sweep of the four jumps races at Casterton on Sunday.
Wilde had three of the four jumps winners including Elvison in the $100,000 Two Rivers Steeplechase and Count Zero took out the $40,000 Casterton Hurdle.
His other jumps winner was Field Of Lights in a maiden hurdle.
Wilde was in awe of Elvison's all-the-way win in the open steeplechase over 3800 metres.
"It was an incredible performance by Elvison," he told The Standard.
"Elvison's won six races over the fences at Casterton and five of those have been consecutive. It's an incredible record. He just seems to love the live hedges at Casterton.
"Elvison had to carry 72.5kgs and was there to be beaten but he just kept on fighting.
"He's only a pony. I've got to give a lot of credit to his jockey Aaron Kuru. Aaron has a wonderful understanding of Elvison. Aaron has won five races at Casterton on Elvison.
"It's his second win in the Two Rivers Steeplechase. I would love to think we can bring Elvison back to Casterton to contest its jump features next season."
Count Zero, with Will Gordon in the saddle, got the bob in on the line to defeat Frankester in the other jumps feature an open hurdle over 3500 metres.
"We freshened up Count Zero after his run in the Australian Hurdle in May," he said.
"Count Zero shows a bit of promise over the jumps. He's a handy stayer and I think he'll have an even bette season over the jumps next year."
Only three jumps meetings are left on the calendar for the 2022-23 season.
