The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Evenly spread Nirranda defeats Dennington by 121 points on the road

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 23 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda's Jarryd Walsh takes a shot at goal during a recent match against Allansford. Picture by Sean McKenna
Nirranda's Jarryd Walsh takes a shot at goal during a recent match against Allansford. Picture by Sean McKenna

Reigning Warrnambool and District league premier Nirranda is fully focused on fine-tuning its game plan ahead of what looms as a memorable finals campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.