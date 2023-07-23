Reigning Warrnambool and District league premier Nirranda is fully focused on fine-tuning its game plan ahead of what looms as a memorable finals campaign.
The Blues notched up a comprehensive 21.22 (148) to 4.3 (27) against Dennington on Saturday on the road, with the 2022 Warrnambool and District league premiers impressing with 12 individual goal-kickers.
Blues mentor Nick Couch said a spread of goal-kickers and a unpredictability across the ground was vital if they wanted to go back-to-back.
"That's the main philosophy for me in football, you can't rely on a target and if your main target on grand final day isn't having his day you can be one dimensional and you'll get found out," he said.
"We want everyone to have opportunities to get into the game and to score and that's the way I like to see football."
Couch said the Blues were tracking nicely with three weeks to go before finals and was pleased with elements of the performance," he said.
"It was probably the first time in a few weeks we've had a bit of a dry ground to try and execute our game plan.
"We worked into it and were good early but for us it's about getting our game plan under control ahead of finals, that was probably my main message.
"We did that in patches and in patches we didn't."
John Paulin, Jack Primmer and Bronte McCann were all excellent for the Blues, while the emerging Dogs battled hard with Dillon Patton and Daniel Threlfall were named in the best.
