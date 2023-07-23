KOROIT'S plucky fleet of small forwards is causing headaches for opposition.
Connor Byrne (five goals) and Jyron Neave (four) were crucial in the Saints' 16.14 (110) to 5.5 (35) win against Warrnambool at Victoria Park on Saturday.
Saints coach Chris McLaren, whose side sits second on the Hampden league ladder on percentage, said the side's ground-ball dominance was pleasing.
"They were super dangerous and Connor might have had four really early from memory," he said.
"With those two and Tom Couch as well and then Clem Nagorcka will go through there, Frazer Robb plays a bit of back and forward and is dangerous and a midfielder gets down there (into the forward line) as well, we're pretty strong at ground level.
"Will Couch can play both (tall and small) a little bit too."
McLaren, who was pleased with Jamie Lloyd's efforts in the midfield, said it was a complete performance.
"We've had games where we've been defensively really good or our attack has been really good but I thought offence, defence and the contest was as good as we've been in all three at once for the year," he said.
