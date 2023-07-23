The Standard
Ciaron Maher-trained St Lawrence wins $130,000 restricted race at Caulfield

By Tim Auld
Updated July 23 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:20pm
New Zealand bred St Lawrence won again for leading trainer Ciaron Maher. Picture by Sean McKenna
EXCITING New Zealand bred galloper St Lawrence notched up another win for trainer Ciaron Maher at Caulfield on Saturday.

