EXCITING New Zealand bred galloper St Lawrence notched up another win for trainer Ciaron Maher at Caulfield on Saturday.
St Lawrence under the urgings of talented apprentice jockey Carleen Hefel came with a well timed run to give the four-year-old his sixth win from seven starts in a restricted $130,000 race over 1400 metres.
Maher said St Lawrence is an exciting prospect and may now tackle tougher races.
"I suppose we've got to lift the bar with St Lawrence," the Winslow training export told The Standard.
"We've raced him through his grades.
"He's only failure was when he ran third at Sandown at the end of his last campaign.
"His rating will go up after today's win. There's plenty of upside to him.
"I don't think we've seen the best of St Lawrence yet.
"I'm confident he'll be even better over more ground. We'll sit down and try and find some suitable races for St Lawrence in the future."
St Lawrence took his stake earnings to more than $280,000 with the win at Caulfield.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool trainer Maddi Raymond will spell her handy galloper Rolls after his unplaced run in the $175,000 VOBIS Gold Stayers race at Caulfield on Saturday.
Rolls was well backed to win the 2400 metre race but could only manage a fourth placing.
From eleven runs in this campaign Rolls won two races including the Warrnambool Cup in May.
He also managed numerous placings and took his prizemoney to more than $530,000.
Raymond scratched her undefeated filly Run Like Hell from a three-year-old fillies race at Caulfield on Saturday.
