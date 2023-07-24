The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

The Huddle: Hamilton Kangaroos ready for back-to-back Reid Oval games

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 24 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton Kangaroos' Jack Jennings in action at Reid Oval on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Hamilton Kangaroos' Jack Jennings in action at Reid Oval on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Welcome to The Standard's weekly football column, The Huddle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.