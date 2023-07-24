Welcome to The Standard's weekly football column, The Huddle.
MOST sides only get one opportunity to play on the Hampden league's premier oval each home-and-away season.
Hamilton Kangaroos are excited to play back-to-back games at Reid Oval.
The Roos faced ladder-leader South Warrnambool at the venue in round 14 and will front up against tenant club Warrnambool seven days later.
Outgoing Hamilton Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron, who announced he would step down at season's end, said it was a learning opportunity for his young team.
"It's a big, nice ground and the surface, compared to the rest in the league, is outstanding," he said.
"The ball just bounced so truly. On the bigger oval my boys probably blew up (aerobically) a little bit on it and chasing the footy more than having control of it hurts a bit more.
"I'd like to think we got a feel for the oval against South and when we come up against Warrnambool we know how to play it a little bit more because our Melville Oval is so much smaller.
"You (usually) get that one crack at Warrnambool a year to play on there so to get two in a row is pretty handy for us."
Waldron said the Reid's size showed the Roos "how hard you have to work".
"I felt as the game went on the more space did open up and there was some good passages of play late where we did switch the footy and move it," he said.
TERANG Mortlake is hoping to see recruit Wade Rosas' best form in the back-end of the year.
The Northern Territorian has featured in the Bloods' past two games after also playing the opening three rounds of the Hampden league season.
Bloods coach Ben Kenna said Rosas would benefit from training with the team full-time.
"He's based down here now and he'll be playing for the remainder of the year," he said.
"He's getting the tempo of it and we'll see how he goes in coming weeks.
"Now he's back training with us, it might take him a couple more weeks to get the feel of it, it's a bit different footy to up in Katherine."
South Warrnambool sent an ominous warning to its Western Victoria Female Football League finals rivals on Sunday.
The Roosters thumped Tyrendarra 14.8 (92) to 1.4 (10).
Shannon Johnson, wearing the indigenous guernsey she designed, kicked seven goals.
The Chris Meade-coached team, which finished the season atop the ladder undefeated, will play second-ranked Horsham Demons on Sunday for a direct passage to the grand final.
Tyrendarra and Hamilton Kangaroos will face off in an elimination final.
The league has a three-week finals series.
DANIEL Watson is doing everything he can to play a part in Cobden's finals tilt.
The experienced midfielder has endured a spate of hamstring injuries across his career.
This year they've limited him to four senior games from 14 opportunities.
The school teacher was part of Cobden's special win against Camperdown on Saturday.
"It is pretty frustrating to continually keep doing them," Watson said of hamstring strains.
"I put a mountain of work in so I am confident they are going to hold up but I've thought that before.
"It's my third game back now and we have a bye now so I can recharge again.
"I feel like we've put in the effort and now the last three weeks it's really started to click and I am just happy to play three in a row now and hopefully play the last four before finals."
Cobden banked a crucial set of four points when it held off a fast-finishing Camperdown.
The Magpies slashed a 35-point three-quarter-time deficit into a four-point margin late in the fourth term before Michael Koroneos and Thomas Spokes kicked match-sealing goals for the Bombers.
"I think they are the best fourth-quarter team. They have some really good runners - the Sinnott boys (Hamish and Zach) and Cam Spence, so we knew they were going to come," Watson said.
"We tried to extend the gap at three-quarter time so we had that bridge but losing Patty Smith (to concussion) didn't help."
Watson said the two steadying goals "showed some composure and maturity in the group".
"He's a cult figure, Truck (Koroneos), and he's actually a really good presence down forward to see that go through was music to my ears, hearing the crowd," he said.
"It was just so tense that last quarter, they were really coming and we needed something to go our way and big Mick provided it. I am sure everyone on the Cobden side loved it."
The Bombers sit fourth - two games clear of sixth-ranked Port Fairy - with four rounds to play.
They have the bye this weekend as part of a Hampden league split round.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren knows he'll have some extra nerves on Saturday.
He will have his 2003 premiership teammates watching from the sidelines when the Saints host Camperdown at Victoria Park.
The Saints will celebrate 20 years since their iconic grand final triumph against the Pies. They came from 49 points down at half-time to break a 30-year premiership drought in style.
The rest is history - Koroit has gone on to add a further eight Hampden league flags to its walls since that special victory.
There could be a ninth in the offing too with the Saints sitting second on the 2023 ladder with four rounds to play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
