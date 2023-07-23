NORTH Warrnambool Eagles will welcome back suspended skipper Adam Wines after their split-round bye to a forward line already functioning at a high level.
Wines has missed the Eagles' past four games, including their 21.19 (145) to 4.4 (28) rout of bottom-placed Portland at Bushfield on Saturday.
He will return for their must-win Hampden league round 15 contest against sixth-ranked Port Fairy on August 5.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said Luke Wines (away) and key forward Nick Rodda (injury) were also a chance to return against the Seagulls while another forward option in Dylan Parish was waiting in the wings after playing in the reserves.
The Eagles' attack was dynamic against a Tigers' team "down on manpower" with veteran Tom Batten kicking eight goals and Felix Jones contributing four.
"We bounced out of the blocks really well," Dowie said.
"It was 46 to one at quarter-time. We just looked really clean and the forward line looked pretty dangerous.
"Felix against his old side, who he likes playing against, was really good and Tom took 12 marks inside 50.
"It was on the back of some good clearance work - we were able to move the ball pretty well."
Dowie said the Eagles, with respect to the Tigers, knew they had sterner challenges to come. They sit third, equal on points with second-placed Koroit and fourth-placed Terang Mortlake, while Cobden is just two points behind in fifth.
"Certainly after the Camperdown game (we lost) we reflected on a couple of things offensive-wise and defence-wise we wanted to adjust and fix," he said.
"I don't know if yesterday was a great test of that but it's certainly stuff we're looking at and trying to improve.
"The good thing for us is we now have good games towards the end of the season. It's that wide open - (ladder-leader) South might be talking finals but you don't know about everyone else.
"We have pretty tough draw, even Warrnambool at the Reid Oval will be a challenge, but if we're good enough and not just making up the numbers then we might win a couple of games and if we're not then we're not."
The Eagles had a first-gamer against Portland with Isaac Owen impressing.
"He can run," Dowie said.
"You wouldn't watch him at the Stawell Gift and go 'he's a beautiful runner' but he's got a lot of heart, he's really competitive."
Zac Timms (ribs) went to hospital as a precaution after injuring himself while laying a tackle.
