Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke admits there is one eye on how the ladder is shaping but is adamant his charging side can make an impact in finals regardless of its finishing position.
The Power sits comfortably in third on the WDFNL table with three rounds to play and within touching distance of second after a solid win against an improving Old Collegians on Saturday, 22.19 (151) to 3.7 (25).
"You do look at other results and ladder positions but we want to keep getting better and focus on where we want to be come finals time," Bourke said.
"We feel regardless of where we finish we can play some really good footy, but it's pretty simple, we just have to keep winning. We want to just finish this (home-and-away) season strongly."
Bourke said the Power, who were well served by the likes of young gun Fred Beasley, Lucas Boyd (six goals) and Stephen O'Connor in the win, showed some terrific signs in the win.
"We spoke pre-game about how we have some really important matches coming up and just looking at how we wanted to move the footy," he said.
"I felt like in that first half our intensity and effort around the ball was as good as it's been for a few weeks.
"We dropped off a bit in the second half and didn't kick straight but it was a good performance."
He added the Ben van de Camp coached Warriors had improved since the start of the season.
"Old Collegians were great and made us work for it. They've certainly improved and hopefully they can notch up one to finish off the season," he said.
