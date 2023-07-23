An emerging Warrnambool and District league goalie in only her fifth A grade game of the season due to injury rose to the occasion for one of the competition's premiership fancies on Saturday.
Merrivale teenager Paiyton Noonan, in her side's 48-38 win against fifth-placed Timboon Demons, took strides in her development with a gritty and promising individual performance, according to mentor Elisha Sobey.
"Paiyton has only played four or five games now I think and I threw her in the deep end to be honest. She's hardly played and she held her own," Sobey told The Standard.
"Tessa (Poot) is very physical, a great player and it was great for Paiyton to step up and take a few knocks in a way. It's a lot different to under 17s in A grade, and that's what it'll be like for her going forward.
"She fought so hard for a 16-year-old. She kept her head and her and Georgia (Martin) played three quarters together to create another option there."
Sobey said the group tinkered with a few combinations, particularly in attack with captain Georgia Martin working with the youngster, knowing it needed options come finals time.
"This is all preparations for finals, games like that are good for us in a way," she said.
She added the Demons gave them a really "tough" contest.
"Ever since I've coached, it's been like that against them. It's always a tough contest against Timboon," she said.
"I spoke to their coach after the game and if they play like that come finals they can really take it up to anyone if they get it right."
The win has the Tigers sit two points behind Nirranda in second spot, while the Demons are still two points clear of Dennington inside the top five.
Panmure, meanwhile, welcomed back key players and bounced back with a dominant 64-25 win against Russells Creek.
Bulldogs coach Rebecca Mitchell said it was a pleasing result after going down to Dennington last round with sister and star defender Jess Rohan returning and playing some valuable minutes.
"I'm really happy with the win, it was really solid after a disappointing result last week against Dennington," she said. "The girls gelled well and pleasingly we were able to test out a few injuries like Jess who had been out with injury the last three weeks.
"Jess obviously plays such an important role for us up and down the court.
"She was able to test the ankle out and got through ahead of a really big game coming up again this week."
In the remaining matches, ladder leaders Nirranda defeated Dennington 71-32, Kolora-Noorat banked the points with a 43-37 victory against Old Collegians and Allansford got the better of South Rovers 53-33.
