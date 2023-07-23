The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL A grade netball wrap: Tigers stay in touch, Bulldogs bite back

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 23 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek's Hannah Van Zyl calls loudly for the ball against Panmure on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Russells Creek's Hannah Van Zyl calls loudly for the ball against Panmure on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

An emerging Warrnambool and District league goalie in only her fifth A grade game of the season due to injury rose to the occasion for one of the competition's premiership fancies on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.