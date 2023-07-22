A Melbourne P-plater with his partner and baby in the car has been clocked along the Great Ocean Road near Nirranda at 144km/h.
Port Campbell police Acting Sergeant Liam Cook said officers intercepted the driver at 4.30pm on Saturday while patrolling along the major tourist route.
"Detected was a 28-year-old male probationary driver from Melbourne in an Audi sedan with his partner and infant child travelling west at 144km/h in a 100 zone," he said.
"The driver was intercepted and issued with a penalty infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit between 40km/h and 45km/h - $817 and a six-month loss of licence.
The experienced officer was simply left shaking his head at the behaviour of the new father.
"It is disappointing that certain drivers are continuing to take unnecessary risks on our roads," Acting Sergeant Cook said.
"As a consequence of his actions, this driver will be subject to a six month licence suspension which hopefully will provide him with enough time to reconsider his poor choice."
There have been 12 people killed on south-west roads so far this year, well up on the 10-year average.
Across the state there have been 166 lives lost this year, compared to 136 for the same time last year.
