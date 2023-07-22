The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Melbourne P-plater with baby caught at 144kh/h near Nirranda

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 23 2023 - 10:30am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An experienced police officer has been stunned to find a baby in the car of a P-plater he caught at 144km/h on Saturday afternoon near Nirranda.
An experienced police officer has been stunned to find a baby in the car of a P-plater he caught at 144km/h on Saturday afternoon near Nirranda.

A Melbourne P-plater with his partner and baby in the car has been clocked along the Great Ocean Road near Nirranda at 144km/h.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.