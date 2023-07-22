The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Undefeated Merrivale defeats Timboon Demons by 120 points

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 22 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers forward Jye Wilson injured his finger late in the game. Picture by Anthony Brady
Tigers forward Jye Wilson injured his finger late in the game. Picture by Anthony Brady

Merrivale coach Josh Sobey is confident a nasty finger injury to one of his dangerous forwards sustained late on Saturday isn't serious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.