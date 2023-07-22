Merrivale coach Josh Sobey is confident a nasty finger injury to one of his dangerous forwards sustained late on Saturday isn't serious.
Prominent forward Jye Wilson, enjoying an excellent season in attack for the undefeated Tigers in the Warrnambool and District league, hurt his finger in the 18.12 (120) to 0.0 (0) win at home against Timboon Demons.
"He's cut his finger really late in the game, literally in the last 30 seconds so he's been sent to get some stitches so we're not really sure on the extent of it," he said. "We're hoping it's not too bad, and it's a clean up and he's right to go but we'll wait and see.
"It was right on the inside of the finger, we don't think it's broken or anything but in that spot it can be quite fragile."
Sobey praised his defensive unit for holding the Demons scoreless in a strong four quarter performance where Tate Porter was once again excellent and forward Nathan Krepp slotted four.
"It was a pleasing win, I thought we came with the right intent and to keep them scoreless is great," he said.
"We started really well and wanted to sharpen up in a few areas and our midfield set the tone for that. It was really pleasing from a defensive point of view.
He added the Tigers were continuing to build towards finals and wanted to keep up the consistency.
"We're trying to settle everything as much as we can from now, we're having changes most week but from a positional point of view we've worked out how we want to look so it was great."
