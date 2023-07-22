Allansford coach Tim Nowell fully understands the equation for his side in the remaining three matches of the home-and-away season.
Keep winning and the rest will take care of itself.
Despite Russells Creek landing a big blow to the Cats' finals ambitions with a win against Panmure on Saturday, Nowell said his group was still believing after defeating South Rovers by 69 points just metres away, 18.8 (116) to 7.5 (47).
"Creek beating Panmure does change a bit of what we had at the back our minds there's no doubt about it," he told The Standard. "But that's fine, we have nothing to lose from here and everything to gain.
"We know if we win the next three games straight we probably play finals and if we drop one of them we don't. It's doable and gettable and anything can happen.
"We just have to keep winning and playing well over the next three weeks. We've spoken about it and the boys are up and about.
"If we keep winning, we probably play finals."
Nowell said his side played some excellent football after quarter time, with spearhead Robbie Hare filling his boots with 11 majors to take a five goal lead at the top of the league goal kicking table.
"I thought we were probably a bit slow to start in the first quarter but in the second quarter we played some free flowing footy," he said.
"Robbie (Hare) was great, in the last few weeks he's been kicking really straight and it was good to see him get the reward and it was great to see young Flynn Gleeson kick four as well.
"Some of these younger lads are stepping up, easing the load on the senior blokes and we can play better footy when this happens."
The Cats mentor said youngster Lachlan Read had a quad issue but was confident it wasn't serious while Connor Bellman injured his hamstring.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.