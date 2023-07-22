It may be one of the most significant home-and-away wins Russells Creek has enjoyed in recent memory.
In front of a large and vocal crowd, in what was a virtual eight-point contest against the 2022 grand finalists with the potential of almost cementing a finals position, it was never going to take anything less than a four quarter effort.
But the Creek not only delivered but sent a message to the competition that it means business.
Just two points separated Creek with Panmure, 14.11 (95) to 14.9 (93) when the final siren blew with the Bulldogs surging in the dying minutes and kicking three majors after trailing by four goals late in the piece, but composure and belief stood true.
As a result, Creek sits two games clear in fifth with three rounds to play.
"We trained for this game well and put a massive emphasis on it (composure)," co-coach Dylan Herbertson said post-match.
"We knew we needed to get momentum in that final term and get some early goals because they just kept on coming and we knew they would.
"It was a great day for the club with the sponsors day and premiership reunions.
"If we wanted to get anywhere we needed to knock off these blokes and what better game to do it in an absolute thriller."
The Creekers mentor said it was a "complete game" from his side, who withstood some terrific passages of play from the Bulldogs but utilised the ground to their advantage and switched tempos when needed.
"In patches for sure it was the best we've been all year, different things we did it was the best we've done all year, but as a whole it's a complete game for us," he said.
"That's where we set the tone from now."
Herbertson said despite holding two games and percentage on Allansford in sixth, it was imperative his side kept a lid on the excitement.
"Like the season has kind of gone, anything can happen and you don't write anything off but I said to the boys, 'this is almost an eight-point game'," he said.
"Ideally you like to have it locked away but I don't think it is yet. From the top to six it's even and anything can happen. We want to keep building as we start playing the teams above us more."
The home side had plenty of winners, but it was the dynamic presence of star goal kicker Jyran Chatfield that set the tone.
The elusive forward slotted six, including three ripping majors in the opening term and a defining goal in the last to arguably provide the difference.
"He steadies the whole forward line as another key forward. When you get it down nice and quick into those key forwards you can see what they can do," Herbertson said.
"He's been massive since coming back for us. We've got a strong side in at the moment and it helps his game."
Another was recruit Logan McLeod, who ran hard for four quarters across the game to provide a layer of class and panache to the contest, kicking two but enjoying a stack of the footy across the ground.
Patrick Brady also showed excellent composure late while skipper Taylem Wason and Caleb Templeton were other standouts.
"Logan was massive. Since he's come it's his work rate that's stood out," he said.
"He doesn't get knocked off the ball and doesn't give up. They jump on his back and keep going when he's up and about."
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant, who slotted four, said it was a disappointing result for his team.
"Pretty frustrating. It was pretty even for most of the time but they got us early in the last and got some scoreboard pressure," he said.
"They played well I thought and were a lot cleaner. We haven't been on a ground like that for a while and it takes a bit to get used to. We didn't deserve to win though at the end of the day.
"We'll review it pretty hard. That's footy though I suppose."
