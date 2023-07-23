JAYMIE Finch's 150th Hampden league open-grade appearance came against her former side, allowing her to celebrate the feat with those who have played a part in her career.
The Cobden netballer sank 24 goals against Camperdown in the Bombers' 75-35 win at Leura Oval on Saturday.
Finch, 28, then drove to Warrnambool to start her 14-hour shift as a paramedic.
It's a routine she often completes throughout the season as she is rostered on shift work.
"It's about my third week in a row but it goes in blocks - we're four (weekends) on, four off," she told The Standard post game.
"Warrnambool is ideal - it sort of works well with netball. Most of our games are around Warrnambool so I can play and duck off to work (if I am on night shift).
"One Saturday we were down in Geelong at 6am and I was like 'I've got to play netball soon.'"
Finch, who also spent a season in Colac and has featured in the Bombers' division one side, usually shies away from the limelight but was humbled to see the support on hand from her teammates - past and present.
"It's not something I like to do (run through the banner) but it's nice to do it for everyone else," she said.
"It was fitting to play Camperdown, my old side, as I have both (clubs) that make up to that 150 (mark).
"It's a nice thing to get to with the team being successful and to get back into open after being away for a little bit."
She said both Cobden and Camperdown - Western District rivals - had played a significant role in her life.
"I really enjoy both clubs and meeting people through both clubs," Finch said.
"Then playing in those interleague sides for Hampden and at Western Region, just to play with other girls from other clubs and I am still chasing the premiership.
"That would be the highlight."
Finch, who lives on a 100-acre property near Curdievale with partner Brody Mahoney, the club's senior football co-coach, plays in the Bombers' goal circle alongside younger sister Emily.
"It's nice to be back playing with Em. We've spent a little bit of time apart but I guess we've always played quite well together and played a lot of sport together," she said.
Their dad Peter also coached the two girls during their time at the Magpies.
"He'll come to watch a lot but he hasn't coached since he had the couple of years at Camperdown when Emily and I were still here," she said. "Him and mum come to most games and they still enjoy it."
Cobden's experience across the court was telling against their young Camperdown opponents, who were gallant in defeat.
