Explosion heard as car catches fire

There were reports of an explosion when a Warrnambool car caught fire in Hamilton on Saturday.
A Hamilton police spokesperson said the vehicle was destroyed in the blaze which happened in Beath Street.
A CFA spokesperson said crews were called to the fire at 2am on July 22.
He said the car was totally burnt out but was unable to say what kind of vehicle it was.
The CFA spokesperson said there were also reports of an explosion.
He said police were called to the fire which was being treated as suspicious.
The police spokesperson said the vehicle was from Warrnambool.
No further details were available.
