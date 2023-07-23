Every step south-west lieutenant Sue Rondeau takes up the Crown Metropol Hotel stairs, she will have the late New York City firefighter Dennis M Carey Sr on her mind.
Winslow and Yarpturk Fire Brigade lieutenants Rondeau and Dan Deans will take part in the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb on September 2.
The money raised goes towards Lifeline, Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation and 000 Foundation.
The pair will do the challenge for the first time, equipped with a 25-kilogram kit as they climb 28 floors.
Lieutenant Rondeau said the event was a memorial to the 343 firefighters who died in the September 11 terror attacks on New York's World Trade Center's Twin Towers in 2001.
She said each participant would have the name and photograph of a different firefighter on their bibs.
"It was just an unimaginable event in the world really," Lieutenant Rondeau said.
She said 51-year-old Carey, was off-duty when he decided to help, was recovered from one of the tower's stairwells among colleagues from his firehouse.
Lieutenant Rondeau trained for the event by climbing between 470 to 500 stairs every second day.
She has been a volunteer with the Country Fire Authority for 17 years.
"I joined with a passion to support the community and try and make a difference when people have the most unimaginable day," she said.
"I think it's really amazing as a volunteer organisation because everyone brings a different level of skill and experience, age, gender - it's a complete mix - and it's great to see that."
Professionally, she is the director of The Six C's, an emergency management training and consultancy service.
Fellow volunteer firefighter, Lieutenant Deans, has been with the CFA for about a decade since joining the junior program. He is an apprentice plumber and qualified chef.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
