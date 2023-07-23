The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Winslow and Yarpturk Fire Brigade lieutenants take part in Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 24 2023 - 9:36am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winslow and Yarpturk Fire Brigade Lieutenants Sue Rondeau and Dan Deans in front of a fire truck to promote their participation in the charity event, Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb. Picture by Sean McKenna
Winslow and Yarpturk Fire Brigade Lieutenants Sue Rondeau and Dan Deans in front of a fire truck to promote their participation in the charity event, Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb. Picture by Sean McKenna

Every step south-west lieutenant Sue Rondeau takes up the Crown Metropol Hotel stairs, she will have the late New York City firefighter Dennis M Carey Sr on her mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.