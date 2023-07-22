Embarrassing games backflip could yet deliver gold

Warrnambool City Council is taking a commonsense approach to what happens next with the city's former library. The council this week revealed it would broaden a review of its offices and needs before deciding on the space's future. The council had planned to spend up to $3m turning the old library into a new council chamber people of all abilities can access. But with employees working out of the Archie Graham Community Centre, the city's historic former post office building and Swan Reserve, it is prudent to examine operations before committing to the upgrade.

