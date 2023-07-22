Embarrassing games backflip could yet deliver gold

Dear valued subscriber,
Hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games was meant to be regional Victoria's biggest moment. Now it will go down as a missed opportunity.
Premier Dan Andrews and his state government promised regional Victoria the world, or should that be commonwealth, but delivered us a major embarrassment this week when he announced the games dream was over with the state bailing out.
In hindsight, regional cities hosting the 12-day games was too good to be true.
Mr Andrews used the games and hosting rights for Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo for political gain in the lead up to last year's election. Those cities, home to Labor MPs, would be rewarded for voting Labor with never-before-seen international exposure and bucket loads of investment in sporting facilities that would have benefits long after the games had finished.
Mr Andrews said a cost blowout was the reason to axe the games - instead of a $2.6 billion bill, it could have cost up to $7 billion. On the surface it seemed a prudent decision, the state is already heavily in debt after the pandemic and the introduction of new taxes in this year's budget, coupled with cost of living pressures, are biting Victorians hard.
But how could the costs blow out so much? Building costs soared two or so years ago and more recently had seemingly stabilised so there should have been no surprises here.
If we believe the state government, the blowout was unforeseen, what will happen to projects like Warrnambool's Base Hospital redevelopment? The hospital received a budget allocation of $384 million in 2020 and just a few weeks ago, the government claimed the project could be delivered within that allocation. With no contracts in place for the biggest components of the project, how can we believe everything will be delivered within the budget given the forecast blowout in hosting the games?
Mr Andrews attempted to save face saying the government would still spend $2 billion in the regions on health, housing, sporting and tourism initiatives. But can we believe that now?
How will that be divided? When will it be distributed? Will Labor's regional cities receive the lion's share?
South-west councils face a massive task in advocating for the region. We desperately need affordable housing and more social housing, apart from a new hospital, we desperately need an alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation centre, Warrnambool's outdoor pool is well beyond its useful life, the city's hockey association wants new synthetic pitches and the indoor sports stadium is too small. To name a few.
Warrnambool City Council failed dismally in advocating for a slice of the Commonwealth Games hosting action, so can it, under a change of leadership, redeem itself and convince the government our needs can't be ignored?
We hope so. Unlike the chosen hosting cities, we weren't ever going to receive much from the games. But could that now change?
Mr Andrews and his government cannot undo the embarrassment of axing the games or repair the crushed dreams of would-be competitors or hosts. But they now have an opportunity to deliver lasting improvements to regional cities. But they need to remember regional Victoria extends beyond Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong.
Popular Warrnambool publican Peter 'Cork' Walsh is edging closer to retirement after 55 years in the industry, this week revealing Mac's Hotel and Macey's Bistro has been sold.
AFLW is returning to Warrnambool in October with Essendon again hosting Geelong at Reid Oval. What a success last year's match was.
Warrnambool basketball export Trevor Gleeson has never forgotten where his career started and this week, fresh from a two-year stint in the sport's biggest league, the NBA, he opened up on his time as an assistant coach with Toronto Raptors.
And in keeping with the sporting theme, two south-west footballers have enhanced their AFL draft prospects after being named in the All Australian squad after the under 18 national championships. Well done to George Stevens and Finn O'Sullivan, two very impressive teenagers our community should celebrate.
Warrnambool City Council is taking a commonsense approach to what happens next with the city's former library. The council this week revealed it would broaden a review of its offices and needs before deciding on the space's future. The council had planned to spend up to $3m turning the old library into a new council chamber people of all abilities can access. But with employees working out of the Archie Graham Community Centre, the city's historic former post office building and Swan Reserve, it is prudent to examine operations before committing to the upgrade.
Dairy giant Saputo's silence is deafening when it comes to the future of a slice of the industry's history. Retailers are being told the company's famous Warrnambool heritage cheddar cheese range is being discontinued, ending 135 years of tradition and links to Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Company, which Saputo now owns.
King's College principal Allister Rouse recently returned from a trip to Harvard University and he is keen to put some takeaways into practice.
Exciting news for subscribers, we have a new app on the way next week, which should end those pesky login issues many of you have been experiencing. More on that soon.
Until next week, stay safe.
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
