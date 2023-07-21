The Standard
Moyne Shire Council proposes $2m Koroit pledge after community backlash

Ben Silvester
Updated July 21 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Moyne Shire Council is proposing to commit $2 million to Koroit from next year's budget in response to community anger over a perceived "neglect" of the town.
Moyne Shire Council has responded to outcry from Koroit residents over its recent budget, proposing to commit $2 million to the town centre's renewal project.

