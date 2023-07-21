Moyne Shire Council has responded to outcry from Koroit residents over its recent budget, proposing to commit $2 million to the town centre's renewal project.
The council has also changed tack on its approach to rebuilding what many locals call the "goat track" of a footpath on the north side of Commercial Road, proposing to start works "as soon as possible".
Councillors will vote on changes at their July 25 meeting.
The proposals are a response to community anger over a perceived lack of budget funding for Koroit in favour of the larger and more affluent Port Fairy.
More than a dozen residents wrote submissions to the council over its draft budget and prominent local Sam Rudolph castigated the council for its "neglect" of Koroit, which he called a "joke".
The council denied any favouritism but Cr Damien Gleeson said the council was right to spend money on the picturesque seaside town, calling Port Fairy Moyne's "golden goose".
Cr Gleeson also argued Koroit had received its fair share of funding in recent years, listing a range of projects since 2019 running into millions of dollars.
Before voting through the final budget the council added $125,000 for new lighting at Koroit's Victoria Park. But the extra money didn't placate frustrated locals with mayor Karen Foster and council staff meeting with community representatives in recent weeks to discuss the township renewal project.
The project, which aims to renovate large areas of High Street and Commercial Road, is likely to cost more than $10 million and has continually been overlooked for federal and state funding.
One aspect is putting overhead power lines under ground, which has prompted the council to delay rebuilding the dilapidated Commercial Road footpath despite having $1 million set aside for stage one.
Koroit residents, in letters and meetings, said they were tired of waiting for extra funds and wanted the footpath upgraded immediately. The council has agreed to spend $1 million straight away, subject to Tuesday's vote, noting any future power line under-grounding would likely involve digging the footpath up again.
The council has also suggested committing $2 million from its 2024-25 budget as a dollar-for-dollar contribution to a grant from the federal government's Growing Regions Program, which the council will apply to in August.
If successful, the $4 million total would pay for a significant part of the footpath works, streetscape renovation, drainage, car parking and road repairs.
The council has already done extensive planning work on the township renewal, making all the works ready to go out to tender.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.