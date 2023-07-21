The Standard
Cooinda Terang fills staff vacancies with overseas workers

By Jessica Greenan
July 22 2023 - 8:00am
Cooinda chief executive officer Janice Harris stands with overseas workers Devi Bhatta, Zulay Jimenez, Sambad Bidari, Joash Nehore, Vesha Chapagai and Donn More. Together the crew - from Nepal and Kenya - is filling staff shortages. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Workforce shortages are plaguing the care sector but a provider in Terang has found its answer across the globe.

