Workforce shortages are plaguing the care sector but a provider in Terang has found its answer across the globe.
Cooinda chief executive officer Janice Harris said a number of international workers were quickly filling staff vacancies across the care provider.
"Since the NDIS in 2018, our staff workforce has more than doubled and gone from 70 to 170, and it's only now in the last month or so that we're actually filling our permanent vacancies," she said.
"We've had probably 500 hours a fortnight vacant. It's been really hard to fill with just local people, but through Facebook we hired 12 or 13 Nepalese workers.
"We had an employee from Nepal who joined us about five years ago, he shared it with one of his community's notice boards in Melbourne and we had lots of people apply through that.
"We've had lots of people moving into the community which is also great for Terang.
"More recently we've had people from Kenya, the Philippines, Columbia, lots of different places and now that we have the labour agreement we're attracting more staff.
"In our last advertisement, we had over 20 people apply through Seek."
Nepalese couple Devi Bhatta and her husband Vesha Chapagai moved to Terang two years ago for the job, working in accounting and care respectively.
"It's a quiet place and we like that," Mr Chapagai said.
"We came here after hearing about it from our friends. Now I play table tennis with the Terang community every Wednesday, I just love it."
Support worker Joash Nehore, from Kenya, said he felt "at home."
"Everyone is so welcoming," he said.
"I've joined the social club. Workers from all over at Cooinda are all incorporated and are part of the community."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
