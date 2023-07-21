The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Corangamite Lions fired-up for SWVFA div one clash against Stawell

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 21 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Lions playing coach Bruno Chiesa kicks the ball forward in a recent match. Picture by Josh Laverty
Corangamite Lions playing coach Bruno Chiesa kicks the ball forward in a recent match. Picture by Josh Laverty

Corangamite Lions playing coach Bruno Chiesa has sternly warned his players any "dips in performance" from here on in could impede the progress made in its quest to play finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.