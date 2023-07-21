Corangamite Lions playing coach Bruno Chiesa has sternly warned his players any "dips in performance" from here on in could impede the progress made in its quest to play finals.
The Lions sit second on the South West Victoria Football Association division one men's table, but suffered their first loss of the season to Portland Panthers 4-3 last round.
"I'm not happy to get beaten any game, we gifted them the win, we had about 15 chances in the second half but couldn't get the ball in the back of the net,' Chiesa said of the loss.
"Well done to Portland, they were deserved winners last week but we definitely didn't fulfil our potential. They've been warned we can't have a repeat. It's imperative we don't have dips in performance at this time of the year."
The Lions mentor, ahead of a "must-win" clash against Stawell Pioneers at home this Sunday, said the competition was too tight to be flirting with form.
"It's massive given our result last week against Portland. We need to win, we were rusty last week. The boys have been warned that it's a must-win," he said.
"The (Warrnambool) Wolves have stretched out at the top and then there's us in second with 15 points and there's a lot of teams on 12 points below us. We want to finish second and at the very least make finals.
"We want to be more professional, physical and we're starting to get technical."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.