Cathy Howard's Variety Bash ute has had a major makeover that is sure to make it king of the road when she heads north next month.
It's her second trip with the motoring charity, and this year the Grassmere resident has a new co-driver, Warrnambool's Mel Carroll, to help share the driving of her Lion King-themed vehicle.
The co-drivers showed off the ute's striking new paint job during a fundraising tradies' breakfast at Pontings on Friday, July 21.
But in a nod to Mrs Howard's recent nuptials, the car also has a "just married" sticker on the back bumper.
Mrs Howard said she and new husband John had been together for about 20 years and two weeks ago finally tied knot - five weeks after he popped the question. "My daughter gave me away and my three granddaughters were there. It was lovely," she said.
And when "everyone" suggested she include a "just married" sticker on the revamped ute, she did.
Mrs Howard took the 1986 Nissan Navara on her inaugural Variety Bash last year but when the bonnet hinge broke while driving the Birdsville track, the damage done to the paintwork from the tape she used to keep it on, meant the ute needed a respray.
"I stuck the bonnet down with Gorilla tape. Every morning when I checked the water and oil I had to take it off and it just took the paint off," she said. "I had around the canopy sealed with Gorilla tape and when I got home I had to take it off and it took all the paint off too."
Having listened to the movie soundtrack on her trip last year, it was inevitable the ute's makeover would have a Lion King theme. "I still have the DVDs from when my kids were little. I had the soundtrack with me last year and I just love it," Mrs Howard said.
Mrs Howard said her motivation for doing the trip was the kids. "It's always about the kids," she said.
Ms Carroll - a "first time rookie" - said she had always wanted to do the Variety Bash after watching it on TV as a kid.
To help raise money for the charity motoring event, they are selling mugs, kids T-shirts as well as holding a raffle. "Special edition mugs are made up in conjunction with Variety and Pontings because they're celebrating 100 years. One of those mugs has got a prize in it. So pick carefully," Mrs Howard said.
So all those stickers had to come off so the ute could be transformed from the tan colour to the head-turning bright blue.
A rooftop tent has also been installed to replace the swags from last year.
New Lion King-themed bucket seats have also been installed for the trip after a not so comfortable trip last year with nine to 10 hours behind the wheel each day.
"That bench seat was so uncomfortable," Mrs Howard said.
This year's trip leaves on August 16 and zig-zags north to the Gold Coast.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
