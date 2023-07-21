Wait times to build new homes in Warrnambool are starting to decline and demand was "as strong as ever", a building company says.
The "return to normal" in the industry was predicted to happen in the next 12 months, according to Metricon homes.
Metricon regional west manager Simon Taylor said while wait times to build new homes varied between customers - depending on location and size - they were improving in the industry.
"Some people are waiting longer, some aren't," Mr Taylor said. "Wait times are declining. However, we still have some progress to make.
"There have been a number of domestic and international factors that have unfortunately led to delays with construction but our teams are working to lessen the impacts."
Mr Taylor said material costs were beginning to stabilise and they expected within the next year the industry would "return to a normal environment with more moderate increases".
"As we see the material constraints start to lessen, we are faced with the challenge of getting more local trades to help meet the demand," he said. Mr Taylor said demand for Metricon homes in Warrnambool was as strong as ever.
"Our local team is growing to meet demand as building new homes in the area rises in popularity," he said.
Port Fairy's Kevin and Lyn Leddin recently moved into their new Metricon home and said they were happy with the time it took for the build.
He said they already owned their development-ready block which meant from the time they decided to build it was about a 16-month process.
Mr Leddin said they signed up before Christmas in 2021 and picked out colours and fittings in February/March. Construction started in July and they were able to move in during May this year.
"Our experience was really positive. A lot of people are waiting on subdivisions and getting a tile," he said.
