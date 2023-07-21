A Warrnambool unit was damaged by fire on Friday morning and the occupant of the home is in police custody.
A fire at the Ocean Grove home was reported to emergency services about 12.20am on July 21.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said police were waiting for an arson chemist to arrive to assess and determine the origin and cause of the fire.
"The occupant is in custody but is yet to be interviewed," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said the Warrnambool unit attended to assist Fire Rescue Victoria.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.