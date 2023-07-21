There is no market for that wool, especially over 32 microns.- Sherri Symons
Wool that is unable to be sold is being transformed into a new product to help farmers, garden owners and nurseries fertilise their land.
The mastermind behind the new product is fifth-generation Ellerslie sheep farmer and wool classer Sherri Symons.
She is the recipient of The Ideas Place pitch night's $10,000 seed funding.
Ms Symons was one of eight participants to vie for a share of $15,000 at the Lighthouse Studio on Thursday, July 20.
The program provides start-ups with the appropriate tools, events, education services, funding, sponsors, mentors and specialists for their business idea.
Ms Symons said it took her two years to put together the self-funded Aussie Wool Pellets project.
She has five years worth of wool stored in her farm shed that has been unable to be sold.
"It's a requirement for us to shear our sheep," she said.
"It's an animal welfare issue if we don't shear our sheep.
"So our crossbred sheep, which are predominantly for lamb, need to be shorn every year but currently there is no market for that wool, especially over 32 microns (the measurement used to define the diameter of wool fibre).
"Eighty per cent of sheep farmers in the south-west are crossbred producers so there's a lot of wool."
She said the previous generations of her family used chemical-based fertilisers on their farms, which she said farmers wanted to step away from.
"It actually completes the carbon cycle - once it goes back into the soil and breaks down it's putting the carbon back in and then the sheep eat the grass that it grows and the cycle begins again," she said.
"It's an incredible underutilised product."
Ms Symons said she also aimed to run wool education programs in schools.
"I want to start the conversation about wool and the benefits and the characteristics and what it can do for the environment," she said.
The judges were Alderwood Speakers' Scott Wilkinson, Bamstone's Cheryl Steel and Beyond Bank's Grant Howland.
Each speaker had five minutes to pitch their ideas, with the judges given the opportunity to ask further questions.
The program is funded by LaunchVic. It is supported by the Warrnambool, Corangamite and Moyne councils, South West TAFE and the Fletcher Jones Foundation.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
