Sheep farmer, Ellerslie wool classer Sherri Symons wins The Ideas Place pitch seed funding

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
There is no market for that wool, especially over 32 microns.

- Sherri Symons
Ellerslie fifth-generation farmer and wool classer Sherri Symons with the Aussie Wool Pellets she created from disused wool. She received $10,000 through The Ideas Place pitch night. Picture by Lillian Altman
Ellerslie fifth-generation farmer and wool classer Sherri Symons with the Aussie Wool Pellets she created from disused wool. She received $10,000 through The Ideas Place pitch night. Picture by Lillian Altman

Wool that is unable to be sold is being transformed into a new product to help farmers, garden owners and nurseries fertilise their land.

