The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Symon Wilde-trained Elvison to run in Casterton steeplechase

By Tim Auld
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Symon Wilde has jumper Elvison running at Casterton this Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Trainer Symon Wilde has jumper Elvison running at Casterton this Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna.

CONSISTENT jumper Elvison chases his sixth victory over the live hedges at Casterton on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.