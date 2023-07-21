CONSISTENT jumper Elvison chases his sixth victory over the live hedges at Casterton on Sunday.
The Symon Wilde-trained Elvison tackles nine rivals in the $100,000 Two Rivers Steeplechase which is the feature race on the eight-race program.
He can usually make up a length or two at his jumps and I think that's what makes him so good around Casterton.- Symon Wilde
Wilde said Elvison should run well despite having to carry the big impost of 72.5kg in the 3800-metre steeplechase.
"I suppose he's earnt the big weight," Wilde told The Standard. "Elvison just loves the live hedges at Casterton. He's got a great record at the course. He can usually make up a length or two at his jumps and I think that's what makes him so good around Casterton. He's not a big horse. He's a tiny horse who has a big heart. We haven't had to do much work with him since his last start run in the 'chase at Warrnambool. He's a very fit horse."
Wilde also saddles up Under The Bridge in the Two Rivers Steeplechase.
"Under The Bridge is an honest performer," he said. "I think he'll probably struggle to beat the likes of Elvison, Mighty Oasis and Roland Garros but I'm expecting him to put in a forward showing."
Warrnambool's top jumps trainer will be well represented in the other three jumps races on the card. Field Of Lights and Raise Your Sights are in maiden hurdles while Count Zero runs in the open hurdle.
"We love going to Casterton with our jumpers," Wilde said. "It's a great course and the club should be congratulated for all the work it does for jumps racing."
The Two Rivers Steeplechase will be run at 1.58pm. The opening race, a maiden hurdle, kicks off proceedings at 11.58am and the last race is scheduled to start at 4.38pm.
