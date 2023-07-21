"I suppose he's earnt the big weight," Wilde told The Standard. "Elvison just loves the live hedges at Casterton. He's got a great record at the course. He can usually make up a length or two at his jumps and I think that's what makes him so good around Casterton. He's not a big horse. He's a tiny horse who has a big heart. We haven't had to do much work with him since his last start run in the 'chase at Warrnambool. He's a very fit horse."