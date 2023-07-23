Warrnambool has its own real-life Where's Wally? mystery and residents are being asked to put on their detective hats.
Wally is a rubber duck who hails from Cyprus.
He was gifted to Rachael Hornsey, 31, and Matt Bingham, 33, when they visited her mother in 2016.
The couple, from North East England, joined a Facebook group with other family members who also received rubber ducks.
Since then, family members have documented the travels of Wally and his siblings.
Ms Hornsey said the couple - and Wally - fell in love with Australia when they visited Matt's family in Western Australia in 2017.
They decided to move to Australia in 2019.
"We spent two years in Western Australia due to COVID and then we travelled up the west coast."
The family of three travelled around Australia, taking photos of Wally at key icons such as the Sydney Opera House.
They arrived in Victoria and both secured work on a dairy farm in Nullawarre.
Wally, who resides in the couple's car, is a seasoned traveller - with his trips to Italy, Germany and Spain well documented on Facebook.
Sadly, the couple discovered he was missing earlier this week.
"We figured he was missing around four or five days ago when we were cleaning out the car as we are getting a new one," Ms Hornsey said.
"Sometimes he ends up in the cup holder or moves around in the car but usually sat on the dash.
"We searched the whole car but he was nowhere to be seen."
The couple has put out a call on Facebook for south-west residents to be on the lookout for their much loved family member.
"Everyone loved to watch his travels on Facebook," Ms Hornsey said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.