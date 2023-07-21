Kolora-Noorat's Linda Kenna isn't one to make a fuss about her own milestone.
Kenna, 51, would have been content for her 300 senior club game to pass quietly - she even joked she might have retired at the end of the year if it fell on the 2024 calendar - but understands it is something to be proud of.
It will also make her the first Kolora-Noorat player - in either football or netball - to reach 300 games.
"Up until (Thursday) night, it was feeling just like any other week," she said. "They only told me (then).
"As I said to people, I won't look any different this week to what I did last week. But it is a milestone and I suppose something that is kind of exciting."
Kenna's modest nature will be sure to show when she eventually decides to call time on playing, though when is a year-by-year proposition.
"I've always said I'll never announce my retirement, they'll know I'm not playing when I stop turning up," she laughed.
The reliable defender, who has enjoyed a relatively injury-free playing career, first started at Noorat in the Heytesbury-Mount Noorat league before joining the amalgamated Kolora-Noorat in 2003.
Currently immersed in its B grade squad this season, Kenna has also enjoyed stints in A reserve and won multiple best and fairest awards over the years.
"It's fun, they're a great group of girls," she said of her teammates. "Things like training at night in the cold and playing in the rain, those shared experiences really help to keep the team together."
One of the biggest joys of her time has been watching her four children she shares with husband James - Meg, 22, Sam, 20, Alex, 18 and Will, 15 - play their sport at the club on Saturdays.
"They've all come up through playing juniors at Power," she said. "I really enjoy it - it's great to go and watch the kids play. As long as they're around here, that is where they will play."
Kenna, who lives on a family dairy farm at Glenormiston, said the chance to play netball with Meg was a career highlight.
"We are playing together this year (in B grade), and (in) 2019, we played a few games together which was really good," she said.
While a B grade premiership in 2004 - her first season playing in Kolora-Noorat colours - is another highlight, Kenna said lifelong friendships and a strong club culture rooted in its volunteers were the key reasons she stayed heavily involved.
Kenna, who works at St Thomas Primary in Terang, is arguably one of those people willing to get her hands dirty, with her roles over the years including committee member, treasurer and various junior team manager positions across different seasons.
"I really enjoy playing the game but I enjoy the people," she said. "I've had lots of coaches and they've all been great in their own way. You can always learn something new... I might not be able to execute it very well these days but I can still learn.
"Meals on Thursday nights are quite a community event. It just has a real community feel about the place. Everyone knows each other, everyone pitches in. If anyone needs a hand, you've only got to look to your left or right... people are always willing to help."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.