The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Patrick Ryan-trained Ferago to chase $175,000 Gold Stayers Final

By Tim Auld
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Patrick Ryan, pictured in December 2021, is confident Ferago can have a strong run at Caulfield on Saturday. File picture
Trainer Patrick Ryan, pictured in December 2021, is confident Ferago can have a strong run at Caulfield on Saturday. File picture

BARGAIN priced Warrnambool galloper Ferago gets his chance to earn extra cash for his connections when he lines up in the $175,000 VOBIS Gold Stayers Final at Caulfield on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.