BARGAIN priced Warrnambool galloper Ferago gets his chance to earn extra cash for his connections when he lines up in the $175,000 VOBIS Gold Stayers Final at Caulfield on Saturday.
Patrick Ryan picked up Ferago for $5000 in an on-line auction in September 2021 and the rising seven-year-old has gone on to pick up more than $200,000 in prizemoney for his owners since the purchase.
Champion jockey Craig Williams, who has ridden Ferago previously, put up his hand to ride the galloper in Saturday's 2400-metre race.
Ryan said it was a bonus to have a jockey of Williams' calibre to ride Ferago.
"Craig Williams' manager Jason Bren got in contact with me for the ride," Ryan told The Standard.
"My first option was for Harry Grace who rode Ferago to win at Morphettville but Harry was committed to ride Rolls in the same race so we jumped at the chance to have Craig on board. Craig is a world-class jockey and has ridden Ferago a couple of times.
"He's got a good understanding of the horse. I would have preferred if we had a heavy track because Ferago loves that sort of going but it doesn't look like happening. Rolls is the one to beat but I'm sure we'll run well."
Early betting markets rate Ferago a $4 chance while the Maddie Raymond-trained Rolls is the $2.40 favourite.
Raymond also saddles up the undefeated Run Like Hell and Motitsi in a $150,000 three-year-old fillies race over 1100 metres.
The Warrnambool-based trainer has booked Grace to ride Run Like Hell while Beau Mertens is the rider for Motitsi.
