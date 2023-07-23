More than 1500 people experiencing homelessness or family violence are in desperate need of housing in the south-west.
That's why members of Southwest Vic Homelessness Network (SWHN) have been creating origami houses to present at parliament on August 2.
It's hoped 6000 will be presented to show the minimum number that is needed across the state each year.
Leah McDonald, who is the chairperson of the network, said community support for the Houses at Parliament campaign would show the state government urgent action to tackle homelessness was needed.
"Victoria's homelessness crisis is unacceptable and local homelessness agencies are calling for urgent solutions," Ms McDonald said.
She said there were 1713 households on the priority list searching for homes in the south-west.
In addition to that there were more than 2000 people who sought support for homelessness in the 2021-22 financial year.
Barwon and South West homelessness-co-ordinator Rebecca Callahan said through the campaign, agencies were calling on the state government to build at least 6000 new social housing properties each year.
In addition to that, the agencies are calling for a national plan to address end homelessness.
"We need action now," Ms Callahan said.
"Everybody has a right to a safe home to live in. Nobody should be homelessness.
"Housing ends homelessness."
Ms Callahan said there was a dire shortage of social housing in Victoria.
"The first step to ending homelessness is ensuring people have access to housing they can afford," she said.
Each day in Warrnambool, about 25 people attend Anglicare Warrnambool's Drop-In Centre.
A large number of the people attending are sleeping rough or in their cars, Anglicare's Louise Serra told The Standard.
Members of the public have the opportunity to show their support by folding a house and penning a letter to the state's housing minister.
There is the opportunity to do this at Gateway Plaza on July 24, 26 and 28 between 11am and 1pm.
At least 30,000 Victorians are without a home on any given night, Census data shows.
They're living in their car, staying somewhere temporary like a friend's couch, in a shelter or refuge, or have nowhere to go at all.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
