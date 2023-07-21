The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

South Warrnambool hosts Hamilton Kangaroos in Hampden netball

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool open grade mentor Will Jamison talks to his players during a recent match against Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool open grade mentor Will Jamison talks to his players during a recent match against Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

South Warrnambool premiership-winning mentor Will Jamison says he is wary of the unique threat posed by a "dangerous, well-drilled" and in-form Hamilton Kangaroos open grade outfit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.