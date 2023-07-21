South Warrnambool premiership-winning mentor Will Jamison says he is wary of the unique threat posed by a "dangerous, well-drilled" and in-form Hamilton Kangaroos open grade outfit.
The Hampden league ladder leaders meet the fourth-placed Kangaroos at Reid Oval on Saturday, fresh off an impressive 52-26 win against Koroit.
"I'm really, really conscious of them, they've certainly got strengths all over the court and we can't be complacent," Jamison said of the Kangaroos.
"But in saying that we're looking forward to it. We like playing the games that are tight and against strong opponents."
Jamison said star Rooster Ally O'Connor's availability for the short-term would depend on Victorian Netball League and national championships commitments but added the squad was in strong shape and feeling healthy.
"We've got a consistent squad and we have had that all year," he said. "With Ally, we won't have her for every game leading into finals but that just comes down to how we're communicating and working when she's not there.
"Our versatility has certainly been on show around the court in the past few games."
The Roosters coach said it was imperative the squad continued to adapt, anticipating a tight race towards the premiership.
"We've really focused on this block since the mid-season bye to look at parts of the game and finesse things," he said. "We want to be well prepared for finals.
"Regardless of the results we've had this season, we expect the competition to get tighter because teams have more time to work on their own fundamentals so we anticipate games will get tighter which is a good thing for us."
