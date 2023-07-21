The Standard
Karate helps Camperdown mum Janet Biddle after cancer battle

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 12:30pm
Mum and daughter duo Beck and Janet Biddle have both taken up karate which has changed their life after Janet's health battles. Picture by Anthony Brady
Camperdown's Janet Biddle has had a rough six years - she battled cancer, had heart surgery and lost her partner but after taking up karate at 64 she is fighting fit.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

