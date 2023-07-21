Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp is hoping his team can make further improvement in building or arresting momentum.
The Warriors are still searching for a maiden win this season, ahead of a tough road fixture against top-three side Kolora-Noorat on Saturday. van de Camp said the idea of playing with or against momentum had been a key focus at Davidson Oval this year.
"That's something we continue to challenge the boys with, if a team gets two or three goals in a row, how do we shut a game down and vice versa, if we get two or three in a row, how do we get four or five," he said.
While the Warriors have lost their past three matches, the smaller margins have signified progress.
"It's been better. It probably really started, and it sounds strange when we were comprehensively beaten in the Merrivale game but I think since that, our games have been much more competitive," the coach said. "The weekend against Creek, we were in front at quarter time, same against Dennington the week before and that's a position we hadn't been in. It's the old adage, we get ourselves into good spots and how do we maintain that?"
Josh Lucas comes into Old Collegians' line-up for Saturday, replacing Nathan Forth (overseas) in a like-for-like positional change up forward. While the Warriors will focus on their own game, van de Camp said hampering the Power's outside run would prove crucial to the contest.
"Given where we're at, every week opposition is tough," he said. "The last few weeks we've been moving the ball out of our defensive half in a better manner. Last time we played them they really hurt us with their outside run so that's something we'll try cover off this weekend."
Meanwhile, the Power has called up goal sneak George Beasley and tall utility Paul McSween from reserves, with Henry Kenna (groin) and Darcy Vick (holiday) to miss.
Coach Nick Bourke said his team would use the match as an opportunity to build momentum towards finals.
"Last week we were a little bit disappointed in our first half in particular," he said. "We're just looking forward to another really good challenge."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.