Panmure's Zeke Reeves believes his strong Warrnambool and District league form comes down to maturing as a player as the Bulldogs prepare for back-to-back "eight-point games" against top-five opposition.
The reigning grand finalist play Russells Creek (fifth) on Saturday before hosting Kolora-Noorat (third) in round 16 with wins in both games putting the Bulldogs in the box seat for a top-three finish this season.
"These are two big games we need to win," Reeves told The Standard. "We're sitting equal fourth with Kolora-Noorat. Everyone's fighting for their spots and pushing each other to be their best. It's definitely the best part of the season."
These are two big games we need to win.- Zeke Reeves
Reeves, who turns 21 on Monday, is enjoying a consistent run of form in his second full year of senior football after coming up through the club's juniors ranks.
Playing all 14 games this season, Reeves has been among his side's best in eight of them. Two of those came against the Creekers and Power earlier in the year, while a season-high four goals against Dennington last round took his tally to 12.
Reeves said he had played "here, there and everywhere".
"I've been playing midfield, I've played ruck, centre half forward," he said. "Started on the wing when I first came into the senior side. This year, I think I've matured as a player, it's been a lot better of a year for me. I'm getting used to the speed of the game."
Panmure, who lost last year's senior grand final against Nirranda, is aiming to go all the way this year. Reeves, who was one of his team's most consistent finals performers in 2022, said that final defeat was big motivation coming into the new season, and in-turn, brought the group closer.
"We were one game away from it," he said of last year's flag. "We've come closer as a team I reckon, we've sort of bonded over that loss. So it does push us to go that one game further. We've lost some players but we've also gained a few players so we're looking pretty good."
MORE SPORT
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.