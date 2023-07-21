Hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games was meant to be regional Victoria's biggest moment. Now it will go down as a missed opportunity.
Premier Dan Andrews and his state government promised regional Victoria the world, or should that be commonwealth, but delivered us a major embarrassment this week when he announced the games dream was over with the state bailing out.
In hindsight, regional cities hosting the 12-day games was too good to be true.
Mr Andrews used the games and hosting rights for Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo for political gain in the lead up to last year's election. Those cities, home to Labor MPs, would be rewarded for voting Labor with never-before-seen international exposure and bucket loads of investment in sporting facilities that would have benefits long after the games had finished.
Mr Andrews said a cost blowout was the reason to axe the games - instead of a $2.6 billion bill, it could have cost up to $7 billion. On the surface it seemed a prudent decision, the state is already heavily in debt after the pandemic and the introduction of new taxes in this year's budget, coupled with cost of living pressures, are biting Victorians hard.
But how could the costs blow out so much? Building costs soared two or so years ago and more recently had seemingly stabilised so there should have been no surprises here.
If we believe the state government, the blowout was unforeseen, what will happen to projects like Warrnambool's Base Hospital redevelopment? The hospital received a budget allocation of $384 million in 2020 and just a few weeks ago, the government claimed the project could be delivered within that allocation. With no contracts in place for the biggest components of the project, how can we believe everything will be delivered within the budget given the forecast blowout in hosting the games?
Mr Andrews attempted to save face saying the government would still spend $2 billion in the regions on health, housing, sporting and tourism initiatives. But can we believe that now?
How will that be divided? When will it be distributed? Will Labor's regional cities receive the lion's share?
South-west councils face a massive task in advocating for the region. We desperately need affordable housing and more social housing, apart from a new hospital, we desperately need an alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation centre, Warrnambool's outdoor pool is well beyond its useful life, the city's hockey association wants new synthetic pitches and the indoor sports stadium is too small. To name a few.
Warrnambool City Council failed dismally in advocating for a slice of the Commonwealth Games hosting action, so can it, under a change of leadership, redeem itself and convince the government our needs can't be ignored?
We hope so. Unlike the chosen hosting cities, we weren't ever going to receive much from the games. But could that now change?
Mr Andrews and his government cannot undo the embarrassment of axing the games or repair the crushed dreams of would-be competitors or hosts. But they now have an opportunity to deliver lasting improvements to regional cities. But they need to remember regional Victoria extends beyond Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong.
