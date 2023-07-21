If we believe the state government, the blowout was unforeseen, what will happen to projects like Warrnambool's Base Hospital redevelopment? The hospital received a budget allocation of $384 million in 2020 and just a few weeks ago, the government claimed the project could be delivered within that allocation. With no contracts in place for the biggest components of the project, how can we believe everything will be delivered within the budget given the forecast blowout in hosting the games?