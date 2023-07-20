An emerging Warrnambool and District Cricket Association young gun says he is excited to immerse himself in Victoria's elite pathway system this pre-season and improve his game.
Allansford-Panmure recruit Matt Gome, who has switched from Brierly-Christ Church for the 2023-24 division one season, has been selected in Cricket Victoria's under 16 emerging performance squad.
The teenager, who will play Dowling Shield for Melbourne University this season and hopes to play a few senior games in Victorian Premier Cricket when his schedule allows, will work closely with elite coaches as part of what is an exciting and talented 22-player Vic Country squad.
Gome played for Melbourne University's Dowling Shield under 16 team last season, scoring a sparkling 116 against Kingston Hawthorn and has played 31 representative matches for the Western Waves with excellent individual results.
"I'm really excited for it, absolutely stoked to be selected," he told The Standard. "I'm really looking forward to getting stuck into it all, learning from some really good coaches and playing with some great players.
"I'm excited trialling myself against some of the best players across the state, it's obviously a good challenge. I've had a few similar things before with the Waves and Dowling Shield but my under 15 state carnival got stopped by COVID so it's exciting having my first proper chance at the state level.
"Overall I'm looking forward to just improving and the goal is to get picked for the state carnivals but if not take all the knowledge and skills from the sessions back with me to play cricket here (with Allansford-Panmure) and when I do play in Melbourne."
The first session will start this Sunday in Melbourne and run until the beginning of the 2023-24 season every Sunday and Tuesday with trial games set for September.
The Vic Country program will be led by esteemed Cricket Victoria cricket performance staff and Victorian Premier Cricket coaches such as Shane Koop and Shannon Young who will oversee the program.
