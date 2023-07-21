PORTLAND is excited to unveil a teenage onballer when it plays a top-five contender on Saturday.
Kostya Vallance will debut against North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
Tigers coach Jarrod Holt said Vallance was built for the rigours of Hampden league senior football and would "definitely have a dip".
"He's a tough onballer, nice and fit and he'll apply good pressure," he said.
"He's going to be a ripper. He's built well for a young kid, works really hard and did most of the pre-season with the senior group.
"He had a couple of injuries and was away for work, otherwise he could've played earlier on."
Holt said Vallance was good at extracting the football in the contest and was working on having "a bit of polish on the outside".
Key defender Jake Wilson (hamstring tightness) and the dynamic Toby Jennings (unavailable) will join Vallance in the Tigers' line-up.
Sam Hampshire (tonsils) is a forced change while Tom Burns and Broque Field will play in the under 18.5 competition.
Holt said the bottom-placed Tigers would have quarter-by-quarter goals against the fourth-ranked Eagles, who are coming off back-to-back losses.
"We know we can be competitive for periods and we've done that against most sides," he said.
"We've had some terrible quarters that have been the difference with multiple goals kicked against us.
"Early on there was a couple of first quarters that were no good and we were never in the game and then we sorted that out, we're getting good starts and had a few last quarters where we got rolled.
"On the weekend (against Terang Mortlake) it was probably the third quarter that was really costly.
"It's typical for a young side to have lulls like that but it's something we've been working on."
Portland this week decided to remain in the Hampden league competition beyond the 2023 season despite interest from the SANFL about joining a new competition.
Holt, who is stepping down as coach at season's end, is happy with the decision to commit to the major league.
