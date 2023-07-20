A Warrnambool man fell asleep while driving and crashed his vehicle into a building in Winchelsea on Wednesday morning.
Victoria Police said emergency services went to a "serious" crash on Willis Street at 5am on July 19 after a car left the Princes Highway and crashed into a house.
Police said the man had reportedly fell asleep.
"A 63-year-old male driver from Warrnambool was the sole occupant in a Honda, when he left the road and crashed into a house.
"No one was home at the time of the collision.
"The driver was charged with careless driving and treated at the Colac hospital."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
