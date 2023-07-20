The Standard
Warrnambool man taken to Colac hospital after crashing into Winchelsea house

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 20 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:49pm
The damaged vehicle after it crashed into a Winchelsea house. Picture by Victoria Police
The damaged vehicle after it crashed into a Winchelsea house. Picture by Victoria Police

A Warrnambool man fell asleep while driving and crashed his vehicle into a building in Winchelsea on Wednesday morning.

