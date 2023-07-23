South-west residents urged to make informed decision on The Voice

South-west residents are urged to be informed about what they are being asked to decide on before casting their vote in The Voice referendum.
Yes for Moyne steering committee member Monica Sammon said it was vital community members had a clear, factual understanding of what the referendum was asking.
"It's very simple - to support recognising Indigenous people in the Constitution," Ms Sammon said.
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are asking for that recognition in a practical form: a voice. It will result in a better system, with improved outcomes, that sees less taxpayer dollars wasted as the programs will have input from the people whose lives are affected."
Ms Sammon said the steering committee was hosting a number of "kitchen table conversations" where up to 10 people could talk about the upcoming referendum.
She said she was excited the Yes campaign was bringing Australians from all walks of life together. "Community organisations, faith and multicultural groups, clubs, businesses, unions, sporting clubs and the weight of expert legal opinion are all backing this as a fair go," she said.
"I know that my vote is important and will play a part in giving Indigenous Australians a real and practical say on how to fix their unique challenges in health, jobs, justice and education. I would encourage all members of our community to think carefully about the impact of their vote on the lives of others."
Ms Sammon said the group had been uplifted by the positive response it had received.
"We have more and more supporters signing up online," she said.
"The overwhelming response at our street stall was decidedly positive and people were very happy to stop and chat and take information home to their family and friends. Many people had their photo taken showing their support, which can be viewed on our Facebook site. Also, many locals are now erecting 'Vote Yes' signs on their property, taking the opportunity to participate in our democracy."
A referendum survey conducted by Australian Community Media recently showed 35 per cent of The Standard respondents would vote no, while 58 per cent would vote no.
It also showed 7 per cent of respondents were undecided.
To register for a spot in the Yes for Moyne discussion on July 28 visit www.eventbrite.com.au/o/moyne-for-yes-68192155903
Australians will have their chance to vote on the referendum later this year.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
