Young people are consuming large amounts of nicotine by vaping, according to Western Region Drug and Alcohol Centre acting chief executive officer Mark Powell.
He said this was partly because vapes were transportable and people were allowed to consume them in some places they were not allow to smoke cigarettes.
"There is a perception among some that vaping is safer than cigarettes because you're not using a cigarette to access the nicotine," Mr Powell said.
"There is also a stigma to smoking cigarettes in the smell and fact many venues have banned cigarettes that leads people to seek an alternative.
"This has led to quite a growth in vaping and particularly among younger people."
Mr Powell said he was concerned by marketing that promoted the myth that vapes were better for you than smoking.
In addition to that, the variety of flavours appear to younger age groups.
"The down sides to vaping come from younger people, who were not even smoking cigarettes, finding an appeal in the vapes and very quickly develop a dependence on them," Mr Powell said.
"Because vapes are so transportable and easier to use than cigarettes, we see people consume larger quantities of nicotine.
"Nicotine is well known for its short acting and addictive potential."
Mr Powell said the long-term impacts of vaping were not known.
"I would strongly discourage anyone from starting using vapes," he said.
"Vapes maybe part of strategy to help someone get off cigarettes but they are not a place for someone to start their nicotine journey."
Mr Powell said the service had been approached by clients who sought help for being addicted to vaping.
"It's often not a primary substance of concern but it still presents issues for some people," he said.
"For many people in our community they say giving up nicotine is a lot harder than other substance."
Mr Powell said people should think long and hard before they take up vaping.
"My message to anyone considering vaping for the first time is to ask yourself 'is this what I want to be doing 20 years from now?'
"The reality is for many of the people who access our services that they never intended for the substance use to become such a problem in their lives and with vaping we simply don't know the long-term effects."
Mr Powell's comments come after Dr Tim Baker, the director of the Centre for Rural Emergency Medicine at Deakin University Warrnambool, raised concerns about vaping.
I'm a little worried about vaping," Dr Baker said.
"We don't want that to take off."
Dr Baker said young people were presenting to the emergency department feeling unwell after vaping.
"We've got children presenting with vaping related illnesses," Dr Baker said.
He said it was illegal to sell vapes with nicotine to children, but there were young people presenting feeling unwell due to the effects of nicotine.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has made a submission to the federal government about its tobacco legislation.
"The RACGP has previously voiced concern about the campaigning by Philip Morris International to present heated tobacco products as a safer alternative to smoking combustible tobacco and as a potential cessation aid," the submission states.
"Claims that heated tobacco products pose a lower risk to health due to milder exposure to toxicants have been refuted and such assertions have parallels with the now illegal marketing by tobacco companies promoting light and mild cigarettes and filtered and low-tar cigarettes as being safer."
