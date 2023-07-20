Excitement is building ahead of tonight's showdown with the Matildas v the Republic of Ireland in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The Standard asked Zara Altmann from Warrnambool Wildlife Encounters to enlist the help of Olaf the albino wallaby ahead of the match.
Watch above as he predicts the winner of tonight's match.
Let's hope he's right!
A correct prediction will land Olaf in the animal oracle hall of fame alongside Paul the Octopus, Camilla the Camel and various other psychic sports fans.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.