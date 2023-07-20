The Standard
Home/Sport/Local Racing

Jockey Teo Nugent reveals struggles and comeback plans after fall

By Tim Auld
Updated July 20 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teo Nugent is hoping to return to riding for spring. Picture Getty Images
Teo Nugent is hoping to return to riding for spring. Picture Getty Images

Group 1-winning jockey Teo Nugent saw his life and career flash before his eyes almost six months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.