Group 1-winning jockey Teo Nugent saw his life and career flash before his eyes almost six months ago.
Nugent, 25, sustained a fractured C1 vertebrae, concussion and broken teeth as the result of a horrific race fall from Florescent at Moonee Valley on March 18. The horse had to be humanely euthanised due to the injuries he suffered in the listed Abell Stakes.
Stewards outed Nugent for 37 meetings on a high-range careless riding charge after conducting interviews with fellow jockeys Craig Newitt, William Pike and Dean Yendall on the race day and two subsequent interviews with Nugent.
The incident rocked the racing community, which has endured several accidents this year, but Nugent says his memory is still hazy.
"I can't remember anything about the race or the ride," Nugent told ACM Racing in one of his first interviews since the fall.
"The last thing I can remember is being loaded in the barriers. The video looked pretty bad when the stewards showed it to me.
"I went into an area I clearly should not have been in but my horse appeared by the video to be travelling really well. I clearly just ran out of room. It's scary to watch the video and see I put other jockeys in danger with my careless riding.
"My medical team have told me I was only millimetres away from being a paraplegic. The fracture was on the side of my neck. The doctors have told me I was extremely lucky to have had the fracture in the spot I did. I fully understand how lucky I've been.
"I've had plenty of time to do a lot of thinking since the fall and now I'm fully aware how precious life is. I think sometimes we think we're bullet-proof but we're only an inch or two away from having it all taken away from you. I'm just lucky I'm going to make a full recovery."
The light-weight hoop had his neck brace removed in late June and is now looking forward to a CT scan late next week to see how his neck has recovered after the shocking fall.
"I'm hoping to get a clearance to have physiotherapy following the CT scan next week," Nugent said. "Doctor Peter Turner told me after the fall it would take six months for me to recover and he's going to be about nearly right.
"Once I've started the physiotherapy I'm aiming to resume riding track work in late August and want to be back riding in races in September. I can't wait to be back race riding. I've really missed it. The old saying that you don't know what you have until it's gone is really true. I can fully understand that saying since I've had the fractured C1."
Nugent, who has ridden more than 340 winners in his career including a Group One in the Oakleigh Plate plus a third placing on High Emocean in last years Melbourne Cup and a fourth on Floating Artist in the 2021 Melbourne Cup is looking forward to the spring.
"I'm very lucky because I can ride at 52 kilograms. Light-weighted horses are always big chances in the feature races and I can get down in weight to take the rides," Nugent said.
"I've been speaking to my old bosses Ciaron Maher and David Eustace over the last few weeks. I've kept them informed with my progress and while doing that I've been saying to keep me in mind for any lightweight rides in the Caulfield or Melbourne Cups or other spring feature races in Melbourne or Sydney.
"Floating Artist and High Emocean are both trained by Ciaron and David who I was apprenticed to. They have some really nice young staying horses in the stable that are being set for the big spring features. I'm fully aware I'm going to have to do the hard yards at track-work before I get race rides but I'm prepared to put in the hard work."
Nugent said he has learnt numerous valuable lessons while on the sidelines and one of those is not to over commit for race rides.
"I had an extremely busy time in the lead up to my fall in March," he said. "I had been riding for about three weeks straight at various meetings and was also riding trackwork.
"I was just doing too much. I didn't want to let any owners or trainers down. I've learnt now that I'll reduce the amount of rides and travelling I do in a week. I think sometimes you just go into overload. It's a dangerous sport being a jockey and I fully understand those dangers but I love it and want to continue riding for years to come."
