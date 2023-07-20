A program that started in Warrnambool is helping people reconnect after getting out of prison.
Anglicare Warrnambool has been running the Get Out for Good post prison release program for 10 years.
Cathrine Muston, who is the program co-ordinator for the initiative in Gippsland and Melbourne, was in Warrnambool this week.
She works closely with Louise Serra from Anglicare Warrnambool, who has been integral to the program's success in the city.
Ms Muston said it was a way for people to reconnect with the community and to have a chat and a cup of tea or coffee with someone after their release.
"When people leave prison they often feel disconnected with the community," she said.
Ms Muston said they often had access to a range of services through agencies.
But the program gave them the chance to create a connection with someone who wouldn't judge them on their past.
"It gives people someone to talk to to who is out of their previous life," she said.
"They can talk to the volunteers and be themselves."
Ms Muston said volunteers often attended appointments with clients.
They may help them attend an appointment to a job agency if they are anxious or other appointments at support agencies.
"If people are highly anxious about attending an appointment, our volunteers can go with them," she said,
Ms Muston said the feedback from volunteers and participants was extremely positive.
"The team here is amazing," she said.
Volunteers can also help participants overcome negative experiences in their lives.
Ms Muston said the city's program was seeking more volunteers to help people reconnect with the community.
Anyone who would like to get involved can contact Anglicare Warrnambool on 0458 750 351.
