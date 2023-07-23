A Warrnambool service that provides support to people struggling to make ends meet is in desperate need of more volunteers.
Anglicare south-west community development co-ordinator Louise Serra said there was a growing number of people who were struggling to find a home.
"There's an increasing number of people sleeping rough and I think there are a lot more people in cars, which would be awfully cold at the moment," Ms Serra said.
Anglicare offers people a cup of coffee, a toasted sandwich and a place to keep warm and stay socially connected at its drop-in centre from 10am to noon from Monday to Friday.
In addition to that, it provides additional support to people experiencing financial stress.
"We have the emergency relief centre, which is material aid through food and prescription vouchers, butcher vouchers and food and vegetable hampers," Ms Serra said.
She said the drop-in centre, which opened in 2010, had about 3500 visitors in the past financial year.
"Some of those people are here every day - it's a big part of their social world and we love to see them," she said.
"We have great conversations and great fun."
Ms Serra said volunteer numbers had decreased from about 35 to just over 20.
"I know volunteer shortages is a statewide issue," Ms Serra said.
"But we are getting to the point with our volunteer numbers that we are looking at having to close our social support program one day a week, which would be a big loss to the community."
Ms Serra said volunteers were asked to commit three hours a week to the drop-in centre.
"You get training and support - you're in a team and you're well supported," she said.
"It's important to enjoy your volunteer time and we make sure as much as we can that people do."
Ms Serra said about 25 people usually visited the drop-in centre each day.
"We get a lot of people who are sleeping rough or homeless so the toasted sandwich is their lunch for the day," she said.
Ms Serra said she would be bitterly disappointed if the centre had to close one day a week.
To find out more about volunteering contact Ms Serra on 0458 750 351.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
