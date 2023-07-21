'City deserves solutions to muddy mess'

The wet winter and increased football participation rates have exposed some issues for Warrnambool's sporting infrastructure.
Two major grounds are being affected most with the Friendly Societies' Park becoming unusable and Reid Oval, although holding up reasonably well, starting to show some vulnerability to the weather and heavy traffic.
Most other grounds are also suffering and Warrnambool deserves and needs to do something to enhance our facilities. At The Friendlies, South Warrnambool Football Netball Club has around 540 registered players both football and netball.
There has been a significant increase in ground use with the emergence of female and all abilities teams.
On any given training night, i.e. Monday to Friday there can be up to 150 players attending on one night alone. Each weekend there are a minimum of three games played and occasionally six games plus Auskick.
Little wonder it has become a muddy mess.
The ground use has had to be modified significantly this season with training and games being postponed, transferred and cancelled to allow the ground to recover. Warrnambool desperately needs better football infrastructure and my suggestion is we start with upgrading the surface at the Friendlies.
However, there are significant hurdles to overcome before that idea becomes a reality.
The initial hurdle is the requirement for a very expensive masterplan before any project will even be considered. These plans involve very detailed costing and engineering of any suggested works and have a prohibitive cost to any volunteer organisation.
But it must be done first and without it the idea will be just that and the project will not happen.
While South Warrnambool FNC is prepared to work with the council and government to get this up, it would be irresponsible and potentially fatal as a club to impose that financial burden on our players and members.
I do not expect the city council to take on that burden of financing the project as they need to be accountable to the ratepayers and have a relatively small budget that probably could not handle the amount required to do the job.
I believe however that we have been left behind both at a state and federal level with funding for our sporting infrastructure.
When compared to the metropolitan and other larger regional centres. We have seen our taxes benefiting other regions. Why not ours?
There have been thousands of millions of dollars spent in these areas and we have only had one major recreational football infrastructure project and that only occurred due to an independent in MP James Purcell.
I know other infrastructure items like roads, hospital and surf club upgrades are also high priorities for our area, but this project would only be a tiny drop in the infrastructure budget.
This is a community need that this town deserves as we have outgrown our current facilities. It is something that a city of our size should be able to negotiate without having to beg to a government.
Unfortunately we are a safe seat and we generally have a "don't bother" stamp next to our region as a result.
With the cancellation of the Commonwealth games, there is an opportunity to deliver much needed infrastructure to neglected regions.
We deserve to get all of the aforementioned upgrades.
If we don't campaign for this, we will be left with a festering resentment and a very muddy unusable facility that does not serve our community properly.
Jock O'Connor, Warrnambool
Nothing I've read about the Voice in this newspaper suggests it has, according to Peter Rast "picked its side of this discussion ". (The Standard July 8).
I would expect that like many newspapers it will editorialise on the matter closer to the referendum day.
He also claims the No vote "has a depth of reasoning and a very strong case laid out by the Indigenous leaders".
The two most prominent indigenous No campaigners are Warren Mundine and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
How does their "depth of reasoning" exceed that of prominent indigenous Yes campaigners in Linda Burney and Noel Pearson amongst others.
His assertion is without evidence and we are expected to take it as a given . Hardly.
Ultimately I believe this referendum result will be similar to the marriage equality decision of 2017.
Australians and a fair go for all that clearly prevailed then should be repeated with the advisory Voice to parliament vote later this year .
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
Many community organisations perform outstanding work in the service of all Australians. We all recognise the Returned Soldiers League, the Country Women's Association, the RSPCA and Legacy to name a few.
Others are less known like the Aboriginal Legal Service and a host of other Aboriginal self help groups, some set up early in the 20th century. These concentrated on their, at the time, 2 per cent of the population whose interests were not catered for by any of the aforementioned groups. Most of these were superseded or incorporated with the creation of the Aboriginal & Torres Straits Islander Commission set up by an Act of Parliament in 1990 under Hawk and Keating. It became vocal and agitated widely earning the ire and denigration of the LNP and popular press. It took a certain scandal in 2005 and the Howard government seized the moment, scrapped it and promised to replace it with something bigger and better. They never did!
The LNP in the past missed out on supporting ground breaking events like the Wave Hill Walk Off, Mabo, The Redfern Speech, Sorry Day and a lot of other inclusive events like the Uluru Statement From the Heart. I recall the LNP's vigorous opposition to them and raising many unfounded fears of Australians being 'tricked' out of their money, homes and whatever else. This was amplified in the popular press to a great extent. The only bipartisan event the LNP ever supported was the 1967 referendum for Aboriginal citizenship.
Whilst there were plenty of scandals in the other organisations, none were abolished like ATSIC was. As there is no treaty with any Aboriginal tribe and nothing to legally acknowledge them, the ALP Albanese Voice proposal is for the Voice to be included in our constitution so no government of any brand will be able to shut it down again and make Aboriginal people voiceless again.
Current Aboriginal MP's are not a permanent feature like a community organisation but are elected, like any other; the first being Liberal Senator Neville Bonner in 1971. There have been a few since but are not guaranteed permanency and are beholden to their respective parties and not the Aboriginal people. Community organisations are vital cog in our democratic society and are, from time to time, sought out to advise governments on relevant policy, etc. However, their word is not law and nor will be the Voice! A free vote of parliament will sort that!
For this referendum the LNP and the popular press are citing any negative argument as before but now ludicrously include apartheid and civil unrest! The LNP tried to toss all previous worthwhile events aside in their ideological myopic view. All I'm saying is: give a toss and vote YES!
Don't be a tosser and vote NO. This is the difference!
Derek R. Costello, Belmont
The Andrews Labor Government continues to embarrass Victorians with its failed promises. The cancellation of the Commonwealth Games, set to be hosted across Regional Victoria in 2026, is another example of Labor's incompetence and inability to manage projects.
Premier Daniel Andrews claimed the Games would have cost Victorians more than $6 billion, which is more than double the initial project estimate Victorians were told.
Just three weeks ago, the Premier said the Commonwealth Games would benefit regional Victoria to the tune of $3 billion, but in cancelling the event today he said it was "all cost and no benefit". What are we supposed to believe?
This would've been a fantastic chance for Regional Victoria. The large investment at the time was expected to create thousands of jobs, including 600 before the start date, 3900 during the games, and 3000 after the closing ceremony.
Due to Labor's inability to finish projects and care for the needs of Victorians, the plan was scrapped and thrown to the side.
Spruiking the appeal of the Games, Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan and Premier Daniel Andrews offered Victorians the chance to bring tourists, jobs, and more housing. Unfortunately, they have once again let Victorians down.
In place of the Commonwealth Games, the Andrews Government has promised a regional "package of support" in an attempt to cover their huge and costly mistake.
It is especially a sad time for the Latrobe Valley whom Labor has stripped of a much-needed cash investment through "legacy projects'' which is due to the Commonwealth Games being squashed.
The Labor government continues to make a mockery by being unable to support hardworking Victorians and provide opportunities for the state. Labor are all headline and no deadline.
Andrews appears to make these promises in order to boost his chances of gaining Victorian's vote during the election, but he is unable to keep them once the ballot has been cast.
Labor's arrogance and dishonesty only continues to punish honest, hardworking Victorians. These families deserve a government who works for them, not turn their back on them during a deepening cost of living crisis.
Peter Walsh MP, Leader of The Nationals
There is no doubt we are in a biodiversity crisis (The Wilderness Society) due to human development and greed. The inappropriate placement of wind turbines in Brolga breeding habitat due to total lack of any oversight from either the wind industry or any level of government has resulted in turbines which are sited too close to the breeding wetlands of the endangered Victorian Brolga.
The post operational bird reports from numerous wind projects across SW Victoria, clearly show that there are no Brolga breeding within 5km of operating turbines. This displacement from first choice breeding wetland habitat within an already dwindling resource, can only lead to the extinction of the Victorian Brolga, as an already endangered species that cannot breed cannot continue to survive as a species.
It is time our endangered species are afforded realistic protection from inappropriately placed turbines by both government and the wind industry.
Susan Dennis, Kolora
The Standard prefers letters to be less than 250 words, preference is given to shorter contributions. Letters must include the author's name, address and contact phone number for verification purposes. Letters are published on our website standard.net.au and in print.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.