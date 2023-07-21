The Standard
Home/Comment/Your Say

Letters to the editor: 'City deserves solutions to muddy mess'

Updated July 21 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'City deserves solutions to muddy mess'
'City deserves solutions to muddy mess'

Opportunity for new infrastructure

The wet winter and increased football participation rates have exposed some issues for Warrnambool's sporting infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.