'City deserves solutions to muddy mess'

Others are less known like the Aboriginal Legal Service and a host of other Aboriginal self help groups, some set up early in the 20th century. These concentrated on their, at the time, 2 per cent of the population whose interests were not catered for by any of the aforementioned groups. Most of these were superseded or incorporated with the creation of the Aboriginal & Torres Straits Islander Commission set up by an Act of Parliament in 1990 under Hawk and Keating. It became vocal and agitated widely earning the ire and denigration of the LNP and popular press. It took a certain scandal in 2005 and the Howard government seized the moment, scrapped it and promised to replace it with something bigger and better. They never did!

