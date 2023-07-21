A violent home invasion sparked by a supposed car dispute which was recorded on camera has landed two Hamilton district men in jail.
Samuel Edwards, 23, of Casterton, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool County Court on Thursday to a string of offences including home invasion, causing injury intentionally, causing injury recklessly and damaging property.
His co-offender Bryce Neill, 19, of Hamilton, pleaded guilty to home invasion and two counts of common assault.
On Friday, the pair were sentenced to four years' jail, with 454 days served, and 18 months' jail with 209 days served, respectively.
Crown prosecutor Richard Pirrie told the court the co-offenders attended a Casterton address at 4am on April 21, 2022. Inside, a male victim walked to the door and immediately upon unlocking the deadbolt, Edwards forcefully kicked the door in causing the victim to stumble backwards into the hallway.
Edwards entered and struck the man to the bridge of his nose with a baseball bat before striking him in an upward motion under his chin and again on the top of his head.
A second victim inside the home woke up and attempted to intervene. By this time, Neill had entered the property and was standing inside the hallway entrance, recording the incident on his mobile phone and encouraging Edwards.
Edwards then began swinging the baseball bat in the second victim's direction. The man caught the bat beside his head and threw it down the hall before a scuffle ensued. The second victim managed to push Edwards in the direction of Neill and out the front door, locking the co-offenders outside.
Edwards hit the front door a few times, demanding the CCTV camera located inside the first victim's bedroom before retreating with Neill. As Edwards left the property, he kicked the rear driver's side passenger door of the first victim's car, denting it. As a result of the assault, the first victim sustained a cut nose and swelling to his chin and jaw area, while the other sustained injuries to his face including swelling to his eyes and lips.
Judge John Smallwood issued the pair a warning.
"If you continue to behave like this, you'll spend the majority of your life in jail," he said.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
