The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hamilton district men jailed over baseball bat bashing which left victim bloodied

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Hamilton-District men have been jailed over a baseball bat bashing which occurred last year.
Two Hamilton-District men have been jailed over a baseball bat bashing which occurred last year.

A violent home invasion sparked by a supposed car dispute which was recorded on camera has landed two Hamilton district men in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.