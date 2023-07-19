The Standard
Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch named in GWV Rebels' round 15 team against Eastern Ranges

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated July 19 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 7:00pm
Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch returns for GWV Rebels ahead of Saturday's game against Eastern Ranges. Picture by Adam Trafford
Greater Western Victoria Rebels will be bolstered by the return of its co-captain - Penshurst footballer Jessica Rentsch - as it prepares to take on top-two team Eastern Ranges.

