Greater Western Victoria Rebels will be bolstered by the return of its co-captain - Penshurst footballer Jessica Rentsch - as it prepares to take on top-two team Eastern Ranges.
The Rebels are coming off a confidence-boosting 10-point win - their fourth of the season and second in a row - against the more fancied Northern Knights (7-3).
Rebels coach Sally Riley said the team took a cautious approach with Rentsch (hamstring awareness) last round, but welcomed her return ahead of Saturday's match. Rentsch, an AFLW Academy player, is averaging 13.2 disposals and five tackles this season.
Former South Warrnambool player Olivia Wolter holds her spot for a second week, the 16-year-old pulling in six disposals, four tackles and a goal against the Knights.
Riley said her player's skills and fundamentals were strong under pressure in the win, while praising their ability to play with belief.
"(They) were confident in themselves to attack each contest and take the game on," she said. "We were leading the entire game and that was due to the intensity the girls played with from the first bounce."
Talent Lead Brooke Brown believed the team's aggressiveness and attack on the ball was the best she had seen it in recent months.
"They were simply outstanding," she said. "It just all clicked for the girls. It was great to finally see reward for effort."
The Rebels (4-8) take on Eastern Ranges (9-2) at Marty Busch Recreation Reserve on Saturday, from 12pm.
The Rebels' boys team's next game will be Sunday, July 30, when they host Geelong Falcons at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
