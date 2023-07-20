The Standard
Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch named in GWV Rebels' round 15 team against Eastern Ranges

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 20 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 1:30pm
Jessica Rentsch will line up for Vic Country in the 2023 Under 18 Natiuonal Championhisp carnival. Picture by Anthony Brady
Penshurst talent Jessica Rentsch will line up for Vic Country in this year's under 18 national championships.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

