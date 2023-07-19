Emergency services are en route to an electrical fire at Ridley Stockfeeds in Terang.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said the Terang unit was called to an electrical fire at the agriculture service on Peterborough Road at 5.42pm.
She said Powercor have been notified to attend.
The CFA is being supported by Fire Rescue Victoria. A FRV spokesman said there were reports of smoke coming from the electrical room.
"Crews from Noorat, Warrnambool and Terang are on scene now making an assessment and will await the electrical contractor before they decide how to attack (put out the fire)," the spokesman said.
"Fifteen firefighters are currently on scene using five appliances.
"There is no threat to any adjoining properties."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
