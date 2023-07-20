A Hampden league open squad is using the latter part of the season to achieve personal goals without internal pressure of a top-five berth.
Terang Mortlake, which sits seventh on the ladder, is aiming to consolidate a six-goal win against Portland when hosting Port Fairy at D.C. Farran Oval on Saturday. It precedes a tough stretch of games where the Bloods play three top-four sides in the final month, including ladder-leaders South Warrnambool on August 5. Mathematically, finals are in play for the Bloods, though making up 12 points in five games is a high hill to climb.
She's improving every week and we're so proud of her.- Sharni Moloney
"Outcomes in terms of ladder position has shifted," first-year Bloods coach Sharni Moloney said. "We're not beating ourselves up to get up there. I think that's where we've relaxed and we've played good netball. We're trying to implement team goals and personal goals."
Finding consistency is the focus according to Moloney, who conceded her side could come out fighting more in some games than others.
"Not so much worrying about the opponent, worrying about our game and making sure we're playing our game and what we've been working on at training," she said. "Sometimes our momentum will ebb and flow whereas the goal is to have that four quarters of intensity."
Moloney felt her defensive end getting stronger week-by-week, with teenage goal keeper Alice Kain's improvement after taking the on role full-time a highlight.
"(She's) risen to the challenge," she said. "She was able to have that court time without the pressure of her spot being taken. She's improving every week and we're so proud of her. She's made a really big impact."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
