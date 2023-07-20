The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Seventh-placed Terang Mortlake realigns goals ahead of final five Hampden league rounds

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 20 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenage goal keeper Alice Kain (right) is impressing in Terang Mortlake's open grade side. Picture by Sean McKenna
Teenage goal keeper Alice Kain (right) is impressing in Terang Mortlake's open grade side. Picture by Sean McKenna

A Hampden league open squad is using the latter part of the season to achieve personal goals without internal pressure of a top-five berth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.