Warrnambool's army depot is now home to two new military vehicles

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:11pm
Corporal Warrick Petering with one of the military vehicles that have arrived in Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guererro
Two military vehicles will go on permanent display at Warrnambool's depot in a bid to help revive interest in the city's long forgotten army history.

